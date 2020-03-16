Heat Pumps Market Intelligence Report Includes Market Dynamic, Product, Application 2019-2027

Heat Pumps Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Heat Pumps industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Heat Pumps manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Heat Pumps market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Heat Pumps Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Heat Pumps industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Heat Pumps industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Heat Pumps industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Heat Pumps Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Heat Pumps are included:

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Ground Source Heat Pump

Air-air Heat Pump

Air-water Heat Pump

Hybrid Heat Pump

By Refrigerants

Hydro-fluorocarbon (HFC)

Ammonia

CO2

Hydrocarbons

Others

By Power Source

Electric

Others (Gas)

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Higher efficiency of ground source heat pumps make them an attractive choice

The ground source heat pump segment accounted for 11.7% value share in 2016 and is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Ground source heat pumps have higher efficiency than air source heat pumps as they extract heat from the ground, which is at a more stable temperature than air.

CO2 based heat pumps are preferred due to their eco-friendly nature\\

The CO2 based heat pump segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. This segment is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period owing to high efficiency of CO2 refrigerants in residential applications and high acceptance rates in Japan and Europe due to its eco-friendly properties.

China and India set to lead the residential heat pumps market

The residential segment accounts for a major share of the global heat pumps market – contributing to more than 55% of the overall value share in 2016 – and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The segment is projected to grow at a steady pace in the near future owing to increasing building and construction activities in developing countries such as China and India.

Western Europe dominates the global heat pumps market

Western Europe dominates the global heat pumps market and is estimated to account for 40.7% value share in 2016. The heat pumps market in APEJ is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Growth of new buildings and clean energy policies of different nations in APEJ is expected to drive the growth of the heat pumps market in the region.

Leading market players are encouraging public awareness regarding the benefits and cost efficiency of heat pumps

Key players in the global heat pumps market include Danfoss Group Global, Viessmann Group, United Technologies Corporation, The Bosch Group, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, and NIBE Group. Key market players are strategically plotting their business divisions as per the geographic and climatic conditions of the market. They are also providing financial options for the purchase and installation of heat pumps. Moreover, they are also working on increasing the awareness of people regarding the benefits and cost efficiency of heat pumps.

