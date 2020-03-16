Wearable AI Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

Wearable AI are the specially designed AI integrated devices that are worn on the human body. The primary use of these wearable AI is to monitor different data related to the health. AI technology enhances the capabilities of existing wearable devices by providing additional features like analytics, machine learning and more real-time actionable audio, visual feedback among others.

The Wearable AI market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing popularity of AI assistants, advancements in wireless technologies, and increasing demand for health monitoring solutions, whereas the higher cost of these solutions and short life-cycle are the primary factor that might hinder the growth of wearable AI market. The increasing demand for wearable or pets is creating an opportunity for the companies in wearable AI market to expand their customer base.

The reports cover key developments in the wearable AI market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from wearable AI market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for wearable AI in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the wearable AI market.

The report also includes the profiles of key wearable AI companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Apple, Inc.

ATLAS WEARABLES

Bragi

Fitbit, Inc.

FocusVentures, Inc.

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Moov Inc.

SAMSUNG

The report analyzes factors affecting wearable AI market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the wearable AI market in these regions.

