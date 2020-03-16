Smart Mirror Market Analysis Research Report: Growing Demand Bolster Market Growth 2027

A smart mirror is an advanced mirror integrated with technologies such as displays, sensors, cameras, and connectivity equipment. These mirrors are mainly used in numerous industry verticals such as retail, healthcare, automotive, residential, and others. The functions of smart mirrors can differ depending on their utility. For instance, in the automotive industry, smart mirrors can be utilized as rearview and side-view mirrors for enhanced safety purposes.

The Smart mirror market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for smart mirror in automotive sector and transformation of retail industry from traditional stores to digital stores. Moreover, the growing smart home market coupled with advancements in industry 4.0 is expected to stimulate smart mirror market to grow in the future.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart mirror market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart mirror market in these regions.

