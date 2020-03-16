Crypto ATM Market | Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Crypto or Bitcoin ATM, a novel type of ATM that provides customers an quick and easier way to buy crypto-currencies with credit card or cash on the go. Unlike conventional ATMs, where we can withdraw fiat currencies such as Euros, Rupee, or dollars from the bank account or credit card, crypto ATMs work more like a stationary exchange where we can anonymously exchange fiat for crypto-currencies like Bitcoin.

The Crypto ATM market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising installations of crypto ATMs in restaurants, bars, gas stations, and general stores, increasing fund transfers in developing countries, and acceptance of crypto-currency across various industries. However, the lack of awareness and technical understanding about the crypto-currency among people is restricting the market to grow.

The reports cover key developments in the crypto ATM market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from crypto ATM market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for crypto ATM in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the crypto ATM market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Crypto ATM companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Bitaccess

BitXatm Technology Limited

COINME

Coinsource

COVAULT

GENERAL BYTES S.R.O.

Genesis Coin Inc.

Lamassu Industries AG.

Orderbob

RusBit

The report analyzes factors affecting Crypto ATM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the crypto ATM market in these regions.

