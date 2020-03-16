Soy protein ingredients Market 2019 Players, Regions, Market Share, Gross Margin, Supply and Consumption Demand Analysis

PMR’s report on global Soy protein ingredients market

The global market of Soy protein ingredients is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Soy protein ingredients market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Soy protein ingredients market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Soy protein ingredients market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

Key Players

Key international players operating in the soy protein ingredient market are, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Dean Foods Company, Armor Proteins, Gelita Group, Bunge Alimentos SA, Kerry Ingredients Inc., Burcon NutraScience, Cargill Health & Food Technologies, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, George Weston Foods Fonterra, Shansong Biological, Solbar, Charotar Casein, Milk Specialties, Scoular, Omega Protein, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Dean Foods and others

Opportunities for Participants in Soy Protein Ingredients Market –

Increasing consumer preference for healthy food products increases the market for soy protein. Soy protein products are used as a meat alternative in many processed foods. Consumer awareness about healthy foods is increasing which drives the soy protein market. There are many products in the market which contains soy protein such as soymilk, bakery and confectionery products, functional foods etc. consumer consumption patterns are changing and more inclined towards vegetarian products containing a high amount of protein increases the demand for soy protein. The US is the major producer of soy protein ingredients. North America has the largest market for soy protein. Europe is the second largest region for soy protein ingredients. Soy protein is cost-effective than meat protein, this is the one factor which drives the soy protein ingredient market. Europe implements restriction over meat protein sources such as gelatin which in turn opens gateways for the new growth opportunities across the world.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, South Korea, and China)

South Asia (India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

