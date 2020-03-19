Medical Marijuana Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Medical Marijuana is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global Medical Marijuana Market was valued at USD 3.51 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 19.66 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24% from 2018 to 2025.

This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the market for Medical Marijuana. In addition, it offers extensive data on current trends, technological advances, tools and methods. The research report analyzes the market for Medical Marijuana in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

MedReleaf Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria Incorporation

Aurora Cannabis Medical Marijuana

Green Relief Cannabis Sativa

Insys Therapeutics