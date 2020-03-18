Agrochemicals Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Agrochemicals is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global Agrochemicals Market was valued at USD 233.2 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% to reach USD 304.4 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the market for Agrochemicals. In addition, it offers extensive data on current trends, technological advances, tools and methods. The research report analyzes the market for Agrochemicals in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Dow Agro Sciences

Monsanto

DuPont

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

Sumitomo Chemical

UPL（formerlay United Phosphorus）

Arysta Lifescience

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Sichuan Leshan Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

Kumiai Chemical

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha

Sanonda Group