Active & Intelligent Packaging Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

Global Active & Intelligent Packaging Market was valued at USD 16.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51% to reach USD 26.8 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

Top key players featured in this report:

Amcor

Bemis Company

Ampac

PakSense

Avery Dennison

CCL Industries

BASF

Clariant International

DuPont

Grace (WR) & Company

Graphic Packaging

3M Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Reynolds Group

Landec Corporation

Crown Holdings

Timestrip UK

Multisorb Technologies

Temptime Corporation