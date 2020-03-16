Drag Reducing Agent Market is Booming at a Highest CAGR of 10.1% With Major key Players LiquidPower Specialty Products, Flowchem, Innospec, NuGenTec and Others 2019-2024

This intelligence report gives a complete evaluation of the Drag Reducing Agent Market. This consists of research of beyond development, ongoing market situations, and destiny potentialities. Statistics real to market on the goods, techniques and market share of leading businesses of this particular market are stated. It’s a 360-degree evaluation of the global market’s aggressive panorama. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the worldwide market for the duration of the forecast duration.

Drag Reducing Agent Market Report provides a complete evaluation of the market. The report focuses on producers, providers, segmentation in step with the utility, primary players, clients, possibilities, destiny roadmap, and Drag Reducing Agent Market furthermore. The aggressive information kind evaluation consists of potential, market proportion, profit margin, market boom, consumer consumption, imports, exports, sales, and many others. Advertising techniques, rules, enterprise chain which can be changing the wave of the market also are catered in the report.

Need Assistance? Send an free Sample [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1671170

Drag reducers, also known as drag reducing agents (DRA) and flow improvers, are any material that reduces frictional pressure loss during fluid flow in a conduit or pipeline. Pressure loss reduction is achieved by reducing the level of turbulent motion in the flow. Using DRA allows increased flow using the same amount of energy or decreased pressure drop for the same flow rate of fluid in pipelines.

Scope of the Report:

The technical barrier of drag reducing agent is high, and dominated by certain companies, such as LSPI, Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec, Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec and son on. Production of drag reducing agent mainly distributes in USA and China.

As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the North America region. In 2017, the region consumed about 40.75% drag reducing agent globally. USA plays a key role in the regions. The second largest consumer is MEA, with 27 K MT being consumed in the same year.

The worldwide market for Drag Reducing Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Drag Reducing Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

*LiquidPower Specialty Products

*Flowchem

*Baker Hughes

*Innospec

*Oil Flux Americas

*NuGenTec

*Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

*DESHI

*Qflo

*Superchem Technology

*The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

*CNPC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

*North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

*Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

*Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

*South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

*Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

*Market Segment by Type, covers: High Viscosity Glue, Low Viscosity Glue, Rubber Latex

*Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into: Oil & Gas Industry, Chemical Transportation

Get this study at best [email protected] https://www.researchtrades.com/discount/1671170

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

*Chapter 1, to describe Drag Reducing Agent product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

*Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Drag Reducing Agent, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Drag Reducing Agent in 2017 and 2018.

*Chapter 3, the Drag Reducing Agent competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

*Chapter 4, the Drag Reducing Agent breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

*Chapter 12, Drag Reducing Agent market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

*Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Drag Reducing Agent sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Contact us:

Email: [email protected]

Contact No:+1 6269994607

SkypeID: researchtradescon

http://www.researchtrades.com