Biosurgery Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions

The global biosurgery market should reach $12.5 billion by 2021 from $8.3 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

This report analyzes the market for products used to reduce excessive hemorrhage during surgery. In a surgical procedure, these products are used as adhesion agents to seal wounds and to repair damaged or weakened tissue. This report does not consider the revenue associated with the main surgery cost; rather, it considers the revenue spent on stoppage/minimization of damage to the adjacent tissue to minimize intraoperative and postoperative complications. Due to their ease of application, these products improve the work efficiency of surgeons. Biosurgery products can be used to disinfect wounds with the help of maggots, and are used particularly for chronic infected wounds, which do not get treated by antibiotics. This report covers all of the existing applications of biosurgery products.

The global biosurgery market is segmented primarily by product type, application, source, and region. Biosurgery products are segmented by type into anti-adhesive agents, hemostatic agents, surgical sealing agents, bone-graft substitutes, and soft-tissue management. The application segments include cardiothoracic surgery, neurosurgery and spine surgery, orthopedic surgery, and general surgery. Based on source, the biosurgery market is segmented into biological and synthetic products.

An in-depth analysis of these segments is given in this report. The report also provides a detailed qualitative account of the market dynamics, technology trends, key strategies, and regulatory scenario.

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW, including further division into key countries. Companies profiled in this report include Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) Baxter International Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Wright Medical Group NV, C.R. Bard Inc., Medtronic Plc, Tissuemed Ltd., CryoLife Inc., Hemostasis LLC, Cohera Medical Inc., Kuros Biosciences, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi SA, Stryker Corp., Exactech Inc., Z-Medica Corp., RTI Surgical, Smith & Nephew Plc, and HyperBranch Medical Technology Inc.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for biosurgery.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Segmentation of the market on the basis of product type, source, application, and region.

– In depth coverage of the market dynamics, technology trends, drivers, constraints, and key strategies.

– Discussion of government regulations, medical associations & international regulatory agencies.

– Analysis of patents pertaining to biosurgery.

– Profiles of companies related to the industry.

SCOPE OF REPORT

The market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW, including further division into key countries. Companies profiled in this report include Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) Baxter International Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Wright Medical Group NV, C.R. Bard Inc., Medtronic Plc, Tissuemed Ltd., CryoLife Inc., Hemostasis LLC, Cohera Medical Inc., Kuros Biosciences, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sanofi SA, Stryker Corp., Exactech Inc., Z-Medica Corp., RTI Surgical, Smith & Nephew Plc, and HyperBranch Medical Technology Inc.