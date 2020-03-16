Ozone Generation Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players

The global market for ozone generation technology (OGT) totaled $841.4 million in 2016. The market should total $1.2 billion by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of the market analyzed in this report includes OGT categories for water applications, air and gas treatment, and medicine on a global basis. Market segments for water applications include potable water (e.g., municipal, bottled, residential), wastewater (e.g., industrial, municipal), and process water and other water (e.g., pool and spa, aquaculture, remaining applications). The air and gas treatment category includes semiconductor manufacture and other air and gas treatment segments.

OGT market data are provided in dollar value for 2015 and 2016, with projections given through 2021. Data breakdowns are provided for the previously listed market categories and segments. Regional data is presented for seven global regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and Caribbean, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Australia and Oceania, as well as for the 10 countries most involved in the OGT market. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

Report Includes:

– An overview of ozone generation technologies, markets, and players.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Analysis of the industry’s structure, pricing considerations, research and development (R&D), and government regulations.

– Coverage of applications, including wastewater, potable water and process water treatment; swimming pool and spa water disinfection; agriculture, aquaculture and hydroponics; laundry; landfill leachate treatment; groundwater remediation; air and gas purification; odor control; medicine; and homeland security.

– A look at technical as well as market drivers used in evaluating the current worth of the technologies and in forecasting growth and trends over the next five years.

Report Summary

This chapter breaks down the ozone generation technology (OGT) market by application. Market categories include water, air and gas, and medical applications. Market segments cover potable water, wastewater, process water, other water, air and gas, and semiconductor applications. Subsegments include municipal, bottled and residential potable water applications; industrial and municipal wastewater applications; and pool and spa, aquaculture and remaining applications.

In 2015, the global OGT market was estimated at $785.5 million. It was projected to increase 7.1% to $841.4 million in 2016, and then to rise 51% to nearly $1.2 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% over the five-year period from 2016 to 2021.