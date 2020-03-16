Medical Scheduling Software Market Comprehensive study by key players like MPN Software Systems Inc., American Medical Software, TimeTrade, AdvancedMD

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Medical Scheduling Software Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Software and End User’. The Global Medical Scheduling Software Market is expected to reach US$ 789.56 Mn in 2027 from US$ 267.83 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical scheduling software market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001414/

The market for medical scheduling software is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers and shortage of nursing staff and doctors. In addition, increasing usage of smartphones, tablets & pads to boost adoption of solutions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global medical scheduling software market, based on software was segmented as, into web based software and installed software. In 2018, the web based software held the largest share of the market, by software. In addition, the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Web based software helps in providing easy access for confirming an appointment. In addition, it provides other facilities such as reminders for appointments and is cost effective as well as time saving compared to the installed software.

The major players operating in the medical scheduling software market include, MPN Software Systems, Inc., American Medical Software, TimeTrade, AdvancedMD, Inc., StormSource, LLC, ByteBloc Software, Daw Systems, Inc., WellSky, Voicent Communications Inc., and Yocale Network Corporation. The market has witnessed limited developments during the recent years. During July, 2018, AdvancedMD completed the acquisition of Nuesoft Technologies, Marietta, Georgia-based SaaS platform providing practice management, clinical and medical billing applications to simplify all aspects of running an independent practice.

The report segments the global medical scheduling software market as follows:

Global Medical Scheduling Software Market – By Software

Web Based Software

Installed Software

Global Medical Scheduling Software Market – By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Other End Users

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001414/

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Insulin Pens market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]