Telehealth Market Insights, Industry Trends and Global Forecast by Leading Players like Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Philips Healthcare

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Telehealth Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Mode of Delivery and End User, the global telehealth market was valued at US$ 17,289.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 52,897.2 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global telehealth market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000832/

The market for telehealth is well established in the region of North America, owing to the awareness regarding medical practices and technological developments in the telehealth. Various market players have been focusing towards shifting their customer base in North America. However, in Asia-Pacific region, China has a well-defined telehealth systems present in its healthcare systems also the EHR systems are adopted by various providers. The high growth of this region can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and growing technological advancements that enable mobile telehealth in rural and urban areas.

The global telehealth market is a mature market in the developed countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. The technological advancements in telehealth products such as integrated and standalone in the recent years are expected to bolster the market growth. Among the products, the demand for the telehealth is significantly high for integrated, followed by standalone. Integrated telehealth products are used in EHR platforms in hospitals store data digitally. The data include patient medical history patient encounter, audio and visual recording notes creating a digital patient history. Integrated telehealth products enables integration of EHR platform and other devices to connect and communicate directly using a mobile or devices to deliver patient care. Furthermore, adoption of ICT techniques can be another factor which likely to drive the growth of the telehealth market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the field of telehealth market worldwide include Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Tunstall Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Cisco Systems, Inc., Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medvivo Group Ltd., American Well among others.

The report segments the global telehealth market as follows:

Global Telehealth Market – By Product

Integrated

Standalone

Global Telehealth Market – By Type

Software

Hardware

Services

Global Telehealth Market – By Mode of Delivery

On-Premise

Web-Based

Cloud-based

Global Telehealth Market – By End Users

Healthcare providers

Payers

Patients

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000832/

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Insulin Pens market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]