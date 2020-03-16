Healthcare BPO services Market Key Analysis By Top Key Players IBM, Accenture, WNS, HCL Technologies

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Healthcare BPO services Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Payer Service, Provider Service and Pharmaceutical Service’. The global healthcare BPO services market is expected to reach US$ 416,431.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 192,131.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global healthcare BPO services market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The market for healthcare BPO services is expected to grow due to the factors such as constant changes in government regulations, mounting pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare costs, rising consolidation in the healthcare BPO industry. Additionally, the future trend such as outsourcing Teleradiology services is likely to increase the growth of the healthcare BPOs in the forecasted period.

Global healthcare BPO services market, based on payer service was segmented into claims administration, billing, member management, provider management, fraud management, and others. In 2017, the claims administration segment held a largest market share of 61.2% of the healthcare BPO services, by payer service. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025.

This is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for faster, error-free processing and payments, and a better overall customer experience is increasing. The paper claims or traditional claim administration procedures are time consuming and the Healthcare BPO enables the payers to save time and money, and provide better services to their clients by increasing efficiencies throughout the entire claims lifecycle from claims intake to final payment. However, the fraud management segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate among the payer service segment.

The major players operating in the healthcare BPO services market include IBM, Accenture, WNS (Holdings) Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Genpact, Xerox Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Capgemini, Omega Healthcare, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Magellan Solutions among others.

Adoption of advanced digitalization as well as automation and use of analytics in the service platforms are the new inputs incorporated by the market players to sustain in the highly competitive healthcare BPO services market. For instance, in February 2016, Cognizant developed of a new digital healthcare platform, Cognizant Health TranZform. The new digital platform will help consumers make more informed decisions about the cost and quality of their care, while simultaneously enabling healthcare providers and payers to drive greater levels of consumer engagement and operational efficiency.

The report segments the global Healthcare BPO Services Market as follows:

Global Healthcare BPO Services Market – By Payer Service

Claims Administration

Member Management

Provider Management

Billing

Fraud Management

Others

Global Healthcare BPO Services Market – By Provider Service

Medical Billing

Finance & Accounts

Medical Coding

Others

Global Healthcare BPO Services Market – By Pharmaceutical Service

Manufacturing

Research & Development

Sales & Marketing

Supply Chain & Logistics

Others

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Insulin Pens market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

