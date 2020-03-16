Pharmacovigilance Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2026

In this report, the global Pharmacovigilance market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Key Segments Covered

By Phases of Drug Development

Preclinical Studies

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV or Post Marketing Surveillance

By Type of Method

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

By Type of Service Provider

In-house Pharmacovigilance

Contract Outsourcing

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Spain Italy Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Accenture plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Clinquest Group B.V.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Covance, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

ICON plc

iGATE Corporation

iMEDGlobal Corporation

inVentiv Health, Inc.

Novartis International AG

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pfizer, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc.

Sanofi A.

Synowledge LLC

Wipro Limited

