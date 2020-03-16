Potato Fibres Market Competitive Analysis by end users industries & Forecast to 2024 | Avebe, KMC, Emsland

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Potato Fibres Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Potato Fibres Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Potato Fibre is a combined property of insoluble fiber. It is dietary fiber enrichment, calorie reduction, carbohydrate and fat reduction, gluten-free, GMO-free, allergen-free, and others. This fibre is considered as highly functional and taste-neutral. It is highly utilized in meats and bakery applications because of its high neutral properties. It is high fits in the vegan lifestyle and also works as additional sustainability to the daily fiber needs. In today’s market potato fibre preparation is seeing strong technology development.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Avebe (Netherlands), KMC (Denmark), Emsland Group (Germany), Brueckner Werke KG (Germany), CFF GmbH and Co. KG (Germany), Colin Ingredients (France), J. RETTENMAIER & SOHNE GmbH + Co KG (Germany), Lyckeby (Sweden), Ingredion Incorporated (United States) and Greencel (Slovakia)

Market Drivers

Growing Concern Related With Obesity and Overweight

Rising Need Potato Fibers for Animal Nutrition’s

Market Trend

High Adoption for the Meat Products Including Sausages and Cold Cuts. Because it is Considered as The Highly Nutritional Quality Products.

Restraints

Continuous Changes in Consumer Demand

Opportunities

Rising Demand of Textures in Processed Meats and Savoury Applications

High Growth in the Bakery Products

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Potato Fibres Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Potato Fibres Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Organic Type, Non-Organic Type), Application (Meat, Poultry, Fish & Seafood, Bakery Products, Snacks, Compound Feed & On-Farm Feeding, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Retail Stores, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Other Convenience Stores), Features (Dietary Fibre Enrichment, Calorie Reduction, Carbohydrate and Fat Reduction, Gluten-Free, GMO-Free, Allergen-Free, Natural Food Additive, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Potato Fibres Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

