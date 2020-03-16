Microplate Systems Market Competitive Analysis, Regional Outlook and Top Companies Corning, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Perkin Elmer, Biochrom

Microplate systems are used extensively in research and diagnostics, which require quick and high-throughput analysis of the patients. They comprise of assays, readers, dispensers, and software. The other use of these microplate systems are in the maintenance of food safety. They have a great scope of applications in wide range of assays for example, the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, DNA/RNA quantitation, cell migration assays, and protein assays.

The increasing demand of automated cell-based and biochemical assays among biotech firms has boosted the demand for microplate systems, as well. The rise in prevalence of chronic illnesses in several countries has propelled the demand for modern methods of diagnostics, for example microplate systems. However, the high cost of the microplate systems discourages several end users to enter in the market, or to adopt the technology.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Agilent Technologies Inc., Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Biochrom Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bio-Tek Instruments Inc., BMG LABTECH GmbH, Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Lonza Group AG PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co. Ltd.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of Products, the market is split into:

* Microplate Readers

* Multi-Mode Microplate Readers

* Filter-Based Readers

* Monochromator-Based Readers

* Hybrid Readers

* Other Products

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Drug Discovery

* Clinical Diagnostics

* Genomics and Proteomics Research

* Other Applications

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

* Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

* Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

* Research and Academic Institutes

Target Audience:

* Microplate Systems Manufacturers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, country, products, application, and end user market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, products, application, and end user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

