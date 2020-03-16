Network Analytics Market 2020 Growth, Business Overview, End Users and Key Insights Analyzed till 2026 | Leading Companies Cisco, Broadcom, Ericsson, Huawei, Netscout, Accenture, Sandvine, Ciena

Global Network Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Network analytics provides facility of advanced traffic forecasting which includes data load forecasting, device performance and application performance and user behavior. This helps in retaining customers. The constant increase in the data volume, changes in traffic pattern and rise in SDN integration in existing network infrastructures has led the adoption of Network Analytics across the forecast period.

Some of the leading market players include: Cisco (US), Broadcom (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), SAS Institute (US), Nokia (Finland), Net scout (US), Accenture (Ireland), Sandvine (Canada), Ciena (US), TIBCO Software (US).

Also, the addressing of network complexity arising due to advent of technologies like 5G, IoT and cloud are expected to fuel the demand for Network Analytics.

The regional analysis of global Network Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large-scale implementation of network analytics tools by organizations and enterprises in the region.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

o Network Intelligence Solutions

o Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

o Others

By Application:

o Customer Analysis

o Risk Management and Fault Detection

o Network Performance Management

o Compliance Management

o Quality Management

o Others.

Target Audience of the Global Network Analytics Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Global Network Analytics Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Global Network Analytics Market Dynamics

Chapter 4. Global Network Analytics Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Network Analytics Market, by Type

Chapter 6. Global Network Analytics Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Global Network Analytics Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process.

