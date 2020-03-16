Personal Cloud Market Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Technology and Major Manufacturers Microsoft, Apple, Dropbox, Seagate, Western Digital, Synchronoss, Egnyte

Global Personal Cloud Market is valued approximately at USD 18.90 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.40 % over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Personal cloud is a type of cloud storage for home users to personalized data such as video, documents, photos. Also, it is similar to a private cloud, however it offers enhanced security control. Additionally, small and medium enterprises for personal cloud to witness prominent growth owing to the ease of scalability, low cost and elimination of the need for IT Professionals. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the upsurge in internet usage, proliferation of digital content and need for disaster recovery.

Some of the leading market players include: Google, Microsoft, Apple, AWS, Dropbox, Seagate, Western Digital, Synchronoss, Egnyte, and D-Link.

For Instance: as per the Hosting Facts Organization, internet users increased from 3.9 billion users in 2017 to 4.1 billion in 2018. Among which Asia has the most internet users, accounting for 49% of all internet users followed by Europe with 16.8 % of internet users.

Hence, rising demand for high frequency data access and data sharing, efficient storage and cost effective are expected to propel the demand for personal cloud solutions. However, concerns related to data privacy and data security is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

No. Of Pages – 200

By Revenue Type:

o Direct Revenue

o Indirect Revenue

By User-Type:

o Enterprises

o Consumers.

Target Audience of the Global Personal Cloud Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors.

