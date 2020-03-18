Automotive Test Equipment Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Automotive Test Equipment is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global Automotive Test Equipment Market was valued at USD 2.3 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the market for Automotive Test Equipment.

Top key players featured in this report:

ABB

Delphi Automotive

HORIBA

Robert Bosch

ACTIA Group

ADVANTEST

EM TEST

Freese Enterprises

Honeywell International

Moog

Presto Testing Instruments

Sierra Instruments

SPACE S.R.L

Tecnicas Reunidas de Automocion