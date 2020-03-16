Satellite-based Earth Observation Market Vast Innovation in Globe with Top Key Vendors:

Satellite-based earth observation (EC)) involves the collection and dissemination of imagery of the Earth’s surface and atmosphere using orbital satellites for applications in defense; environmental monitoring; meteorology; cartography; and other public, commercial, and consumer applications. Close to 40% of the market?s incremental growth is expected to come from the Americas over the next five years. With the advances in sensing and imaging technologies in the past decade, the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring has been increasing in the region thus, driving growth in the market.

In 2017, the defense segment held the largest share of the market, accounting for about 32% of it. Increase in defense budgets across the globe has prompted the demand for satellites in this segment.

Global Satellite-based Earth Observation market is a new report published by Research Trades in an effort to reveal not only the prominent but also the equally essential underlying aspects of this industry. It elaborates on the resources, consumer perspective towards the industry and the shortcomings of the current market situation. It highlights the popular trends and technological advances and explains the upcoming prospects of the industry.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus

ImageSat International

Maxar Technologies

Thales Group

MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd

Google

UrtheCast

Deimos Imaging

E-GEOS

Planet Labs

Terra Bella

PlanetiQ LLC

DMC International Imaging

DigitalGlobe

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data

Value Added Services (VAS)

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market segment by Application, split into

National Defense

Environmental Monitoring

Meteorology

Cartography

Disaster Management

Transport and logistics

Telecommunication and Utilities

Other

