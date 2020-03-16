Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service Market Rising Trend Including Key Players: Atos,Fujitsu,CGI,Accenture,Capgemini,Cognizant,CSC (DXC),Ensono,HCL Technologies,HPE ES (DXC),IBM,Infosys,NTT Data,Sungard AS,Tata Consultancy Services

The emerging trend in data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services industry is the high level of computing and network infrastructure used for operating IoT software. The major factors driving the market includes increasing focus towards energy issues, disaster management solutions, sustainable infrastructure solutions and green data center solutions is aiding the market. The other factors such as infrastructure utility service and infrastructure-as-a-service is further propelling the market.

Global Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service market is a new report published by Research Trades in an effort to reveal not only the prominent but also the equally essential underlying aspects of this industry. It elaborates on the resources, consumer perspective towards the industry and the shortcomings of the current market situation. It highlights the popular trends and technological advances and explains the upcoming prospects of the industry.

The key players covered in this study

Atos

Fujitsu

CGI

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

CSC (DXC)

Ensono

HCL Technologies

HPE ES (DXC)

IBM

Infosys

NTT Data

Sungard AS

Tata Consultancy Services

Tech Mahindra

Unisys

Wipro

Zensar

Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data Center Outsourcing

Infrastructure Utility Service

Others

Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Travels & Logistics

Others

