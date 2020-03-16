Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service Market Rising Trend Including Key Players: Atos,Fujitsu,CGI,Accenture,Capgemini,Cognizant,CSC (DXC),Ensono,HCL Technologies,HPE ES (DXC),IBM,Infosys,NTT Data,Sungard AS,Tata Consultancy Services
The emerging trend in data center outsourcing & infrastructure utility services industry is the high level of computing and network infrastructure used for operating IoT software. The major factors driving the market includes increasing focus towards energy issues, disaster management solutions, sustainable infrastructure solutions and green data center solutions is aiding the market. The other factors such as infrastructure utility service and infrastructure-as-a-service is further propelling the market.
Global Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service market is a new report published by Research Trades in an effort to reveal not only the prominent but also the equally essential underlying aspects of this industry. It elaborates on the resources, consumer perspective towards the industry and the shortcomings of the current market situation. It highlights the popular trends and technological advances and explains the upcoming prospects of the industry.
The key players covered in this study
Atos
Fujitsu
CGI
Accenture
Capgemini
Cognizant
CSC (DXC)
Ensono
HCL Technologies
HPE ES (DXC)
IBM
Infosys
NTT Data
Sungard AS
Tata Consultancy Services
Tech Mahindra
Unisys
Wipro
Zensar
Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Center Outsourcing
Infrastructure Utility Service
Others
Data Center Outsourcing and Infrastructure Utility Service Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
IT & Telecommunication
Government
Travels & Logistics
Others
