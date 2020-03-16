Low-Code Development Market By Regional Statistics & Growth Forecast 2027 | Appian,Salesforce,Servicenow,Agilepoint,Bizagi,Caspio,Matssoft,Mendix,Outsystems
The rising demand for software automation and innovative applications across the globe is expected to be driving the growth of the low-code development platform market.
The recently released report by Research Trades titled as Global Low-Code Development market is a detailed analogy that gives readers an insight into intricacies of various elements like growth rate, technological developments, and impact of socio-economic conditions that affect the market space. An in-depth study of these numerous components is essential as all these aspects need to blend-in seamlessly for businesses to achieve success in this industry.
This report focuses on the global Low-Code Development Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Low-Code Development Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Appian
Salesforce
Servicenow
Agilepoint
Bizagi
Caspio
Matssoft
Mendix
Outsystems
Low-Code Development Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solution and Services
Professional and Managed
Low-Code Development Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Government
Health Care & Life Science
Education
Media
Retail
Manufacturing
Communication
Energy & Utilities
Other
