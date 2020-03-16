Mobile Robot Platforms Market By Regional Statistics & Growth Forecast 2027 with Top Key Players: Aethon,Clearpath Robotics,KUKA,Mobile Industrial Robots,Omron Adept Technologies,Savioke,Amazon Robotics,Universal Robots,Panasonic,Robotnik,Awabot
Mobile robot platforms comprise autonomous mobile robots or autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) that are used for moving materials from one point to another in indoor or outdoor environments. This report focuses on mobile robot platforms that are used for industrial purposes for manufacturing as well as non-manufacturing operations. With the continuous depreciation in the cost of sensors, the coming years will witness the emergence of mobile robot platforms which can aid in various improvig various applications including logistics, delivery, and surveillance. Additionally, the recent years also witnesses developments in sensor detection using components such as fiber optic and ring laser gyroscopes and the developments in inertial devices such as IMUs that enhanced the capability of mobile robot platforms.
The recent years also witnesses developments in sensor detection using components such as fiber optic and ring laser gyroscopes and the developments in inertial devices such as IMUs that enhanced the capability of mobile robot platforms.
The key players covered in this study
Aethon
Clearpath Robotics
KUKA
Mobile Industrial Robots
Omron Adept Technologies
Savioke
Amazon Robotics
Universal Robots
Panasonic
Robotnik
Awabot
Mobile Robot Platforms Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Hardware
Mobile Robot Platforms Market segment by Application, split into
Logistics and warehousing
Manufacturing industries
Agriculture and mining
Medical and healthcare
Hospitality and tourism
Retail
Reports propose analysis of Mobile Robot Platforms market with SWOT Analysis and Porter's Five Analysis Model.
