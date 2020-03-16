Water-Soluble Paints Market to Deliver Prominent Growth, Striking Opportunities Scenario & Forecast 2020-2026 | Akzo Nobel, Asian Paints, Nippon

“

Global Water-Soluble Paints Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Water-Soluble Paints market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Water-Soluble Paints Market are Studied: Akzo Nobel, Asian Paints, Nippon, PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Valspar, Axalta, Benjamin Moore, Berger Paints, Brillux, DAW Caparol, Diamond Vogel, Dulux Australia, Dunn Edwards, Jotun, Kansai, Materis, Meffert, Nippon, Tikkurila

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2020-2026) assessed based on how the Water-Soluble Paints market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type:

Polyacrylate-Based/Acrylic Water-Soluble Paints

Polyester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

Alkyd-Based Water-Soluble Paints

Epoxy-Based Water-Soluble Paints

Epoxy-Ester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

Segmentation by Application:

Architecture

General Industrial

Automotive

Wood

Table of Contents

Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-Soluble Paints Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polyacrylate-Based/Acrylic Water-Soluble Paints

1.4.3 Polyester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.4.4 Alkyd-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.4.5 Epoxy-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.4.6 Epoxy-Ester-Based Water-Soluble Paints

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Architecture

1.5.3 General Industrial

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Wood

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production

2.1.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Water-Soluble Paints Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Water-Soluble Paints Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Water-Soluble Paints Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Water-Soluble Paints Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Water-Soluble Paints Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Water-Soluble Paints Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Water-Soluble Paints Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Water-Soluble Paints Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Water-Soluble Paints Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Water-Soluble Paints Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Water-Soluble Paints Production by Regions

4.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Water-Soluble Paints Production

4.2.2 United States Water-Soluble Paints Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Water-Soluble Paints Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Production

4.3.2 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Water-Soluble Paints Production

4.4.2 China Water-Soluble Paints Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Water-Soluble Paints Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Production

4.5.2 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Water-Soluble Paints Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue by Type

6.3 Water-Soluble Paints Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Akzo Nobel

8.1.1 Akzo Nobel Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.1.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Asian Paints

8.2.1 Asian Paints Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.2.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Nippon

8.3.1 Nippon Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.3.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 PPG Industries

8.4.1 PPG Industries Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.4.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Sherwin Williams

8.5.1 Sherwin Williams Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.5.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Valspar

8.6.1 Valspar Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.6.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Axalta

8.7.1 Axalta Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.7.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Benjamin Moore

8.8.1 Benjamin Moore Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.8.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Berger Paints

8.9.1 Berger Paints Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.9.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Brillux

8.10.1 Brillux Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Water-Soluble Paints

8.10.4 Water-Soluble Paints Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 DAW Caparol

8.12 Diamond Vogel

8.13 Dulux Australia

8.14 Dunn Edwards

8.15 Jotun

8.16 Kansai

8.17 Materis

8.18 Meffert

8.19 Nippon

8.20 Tikkurila

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Water-Soluble Paints Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Water-Soluble Paints Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Water-Soluble Paints Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Water-Soluble Paints Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Water-Soluble Paints Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Soluble Paints Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Water-Soluble Paints Upstream Market

11.1.1 Water-Soluble Paints Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Water-Soluble Paints Raw Material

11.1.3 Water-Soluble Paints Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Water-Soluble Paints Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Water-Soluble Paints Distributors

11.5 Water-Soluble Paints Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

