Hydrocolloid Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2020

Hydrocolloids are a type of functional food ingredients and used widely in various food and beverages product to increase viscosity, texture, stability, and physical appearance. Hydrocolloid forms viscous liquids or gels when it gets isolated in water. The major sources of hydrocolloids include polymers from animals, microbes, plants, and synthetics. Hydrocolloids are extensively used in food and beverages as an additive. It enhances the functional properties such as viscosity and texture of food and beverages product. Seaweed and plant exudates are major source of hydrocolloid. Some of the most common hydrocolloid includes gelatin, xanthan gum, carrageenam, alginates, AGAR, pectin, guar gum, locust bean gum, gum Arabic, and carboxymethyl cellulose.

On the basis of the application of hydrocolloid in various food and beverages product the global hydrocolloid market can be further segmented in seven broad categories namely, bakery, confectionary, meat and poultry products, sauces and dressing, beverages, dairy and frozen products and others. Further on the basis of function of hydrocolloid the market can be segmented in five different classes namely thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent, fat replacer, coating materials and others

Based on different sources of hydrocolloid the global hydrocolloid market can be classified as plant hydrocolloid, seaweed hydrocolloid, microbial hydrocolloid market, animal hydrocolloid market, and synthetic hydrocolloid market.

Advancement in the field of new sources of hydrocolloid, growing allied industries such as functional food and beverages are two major driver of the global hydrocolloid market. Further ongoing technical up gradation and changing consumer preferences towards healthy and nutritious food is further strengthening the global hydrocolloid market.

North America was the largest market of hydrocolloid in 2013, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Gelatin grasped the largest market share among all other market variant of hydrocolloid attributed to its wide acceptance in various food and beverages in North America. In recent years Asia Pacific has turned as most promising market for hydrocolloid. The market has shown a constant double digit growth over the years, with rising influence of western culture and increasing disposable income of developing countries of this region, it is expected that market will exhibits even healthier growth in upcoming years.

Some of the leading companies operating in global hydrocolloid market include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

B&V SRL

Ceamsa

Danisco A/S

FMC Corporation

Gelnex

Kerry Group PLC

Taiyo Kagaku CO. LTD.

Ashland INC.

Cargill INC.

CP KELCO

Key points covered in the report