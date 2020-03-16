Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market to Witness Rapid Development During the Period 2020

Packaging plays a crucial part in various industries such as food and pharmaceuticals. The most essential method to avoid counterfeiting is secure packaging. Anti-counterfeiting is one of the important processes of secure packaging that prevents copying and confirms the security of products. Manufacturers are minimizing their loss which was mainly occurred due to counterfeiting products with the help of anti-counterfeiting technology.

Based on the technology the market of anti-counterfeiting packaging is divided in two broad segments: authentication packaging technology and track & trace packaging technology. Authentication technology is the most dominant segment of anti-counterfeiting packaging market in terms of market share. Authentication technologies are further classified as ink and dyes, holograms and others. Track & trace technologies are further classified as barcode technology and RFID technology. On the basis of application anti-counterfeiting packaging are classified as food packaging, pharmaceuticals packaging and others.

North America is the largest and fastest growing market for anti-counterfeiting packaging, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is a niche market for anti-counterfeiting packaging. Japan represents the major market for anti-counterfeiting packaging in the Asia Pacific region. Rise in the development of packaging techniques used in the pharmaceuticals and food segments including track & trace and authentication technologies drives the anti-counterfeiting packaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

Rising number of counterfeit products, increasing consumer awareness about counterfeit, increasing government regulation and emphasizing more on eliminating counterfeit products in many developing and developed nations and identification of expired products are some of the major driving force for anti-counterfeiting packaging market. High cost structure to track & trace infrastructure and lack of awareness for product originality are expected to pose severe challenges to the growth of anti-counterfeiting packaging market.

