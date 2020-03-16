Food and Beverage Warehousing Market Boosting in Globally with Leading Players:Americold,Lineage Logistics,John Swire & Sons,Preferred Freezer Services,Oxford Cold Storage,Nichirei Logistics Group,Kloosterboer,VersaCold Logistics Services,Partner Logistics,Nordic Logistics and Warehousing,Cloverleaf Cold Storage,Conestoga Cold Storage
Food and beverage warehousing is an essential aspect of food supply chain because most foods and beverages are temperature sensitive and perishable. Refrigeration helps to keep products fresh and prevents contamination. The meat, fish, and seafood segment dominated the F&B warehousing market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. The high demand for meat exports from countries in the Middle East such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar is likely to contribute to the growth of this segment. Also, meat, fish, and seafood perish when exposed to changes in temperature; this is driving the need for refrigerated warehousing services.
Research Trades has recently introduced the addition of a new research document to its database titled Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market. It affords a clear understanding of the difficulty count number and has been gathered with the aid of suing number one and secondary research techniques. These two methods are anticipated towards taking part precise statistics regarding the marketplace dynamics, ancient activities and the existing scenario.
Leading Players:
Americold
Lineage Logistics
John Swire & Sons
Preferred Freezer Services
Oxford Cold Storage
Nichirei Logistics Group
Kloosterboer
VersaCold Logistics Services
Partner Logistics
Nordic Logistics and Warehousing
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Conestoga Cold Storage
Congebec
Snowman Logistics
Food and Beverage Warehousing Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Meat, Fish, and Seafood Warehousing
Dairy and Frozen Desserts Warehousing
Fruits and Vegetables Warehousing
Bakery and Confectionery Warehousing
Beverages Warehousing
Other
Food and Beverage Warehousing Market segment by Application, split into
Processing Factory
Retailers
Other
