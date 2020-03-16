Multi-channel Audio Codecs Market Beating Growth Expectations with New Business Opportunities with Prominent Key Players:Synaptics(US),Dialog Semiconductor (UK),Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan),Cirrus Logic(US),Knowles(US),STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),Texas Instruments (US),Analog Devices(US),ON Semiconductor(US),Infineon Technologies(Germany),Rohm(Japan)
Multichannel audio codecs are available for use in home entertainment systems, DVD video and audio players, automotive audio systems, a/v receivers, and digital audio effects processors.
Research Trades report titled Multi-channel Audio Codecs Market with Focus on the industry trends as provides an in-depth analysis of the Market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes market by value, market share by product and by region. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market which includes market by value, market share by products and market sizing of major products.
The key players covered in this study
Synaptics(US)
Dialog Semiconductor (UK)
Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan)
Cirrus Logic(US)
Knowles(US)
STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
Texas Instruments (US)
Analog Devices(US)
ON Semiconductor(US)
Infineon Technologies(Germany)
Rohm(Japan)
NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands)
Silicon Laboratories (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Analog
Digital
Market segment by Application, split into
Desktop and Laptop
Mobile Phone and Tablet
Music & Media Device and Home Theatre
Television and Gaming Console
Headphone, Headset, and Wearable Device
Automotive Infotainment
Other
