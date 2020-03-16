Auto Body Parts Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2025
The global Auto Body Parts market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Auto Body Parts market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Auto Body Parts are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Auto Body Parts market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Webasto
Valeo
SMR
Magna
Inteva
Denso
Inalfa
Bosch
VAST
Kiekert
Aisin
Mitsui Kinzoku
Mitsuba
U-Shin
ITW Automotive
Huf Group
Yachiyo Industry
Federal-Mogul
Ficosa
Thule
Murakami Kaimeido
ALPHA Corporation
Trico
Gentex
Mobitech
MEKRA Lang
JAC Products
SL Corporation
FIAMM
Hella
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Automotive Sunroof
Windshield Wiper
Door Lock
Exterior Rearview Mirror
Door Handle
Roof Rack
Other
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
