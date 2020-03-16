ESSO Market Rising Trend Including Key Players Profile IBM,CA,Dell,Oracle,Okta,Onlogin,Ping Identity,Netiq,Sailpoint Technologies,Centrify Corporation

Enterprise Single Sign-On (ESSO) provides services to store and transmit encrypted user credentials across local and network boundaries. It helps organizations to streamline both end-user management and enterprise-wide administration of single sign-on (SSO) systems.

ESSO helps manage multiple applications and domains, which boost productivity and effeciency. Further, it also reduces the overheads of IT administrators. However, security risk associated with ESSO is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, advancement in technologies and enhanced security capabilities are some of the major opportunities of the ESSO market.

Global ESSO market is a new report published by Research Trades in an effort to reveal not only the prominent but also the equally essential underlying aspects of this industry. It elaborates on the resources, consumer perspective towards the industry and the shortcomings of the current market situation. It highlights the popular trends and technological advances and explains the upcoming prospects of the industry.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

CA

Dell

Oracle

Okta

Onlogin

Ping Identity

Netiq

Sailpoint Technologies

Centrify Corporation

ESSO Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

ESSO Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Education

Travel & Hospitality

Public Sector & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of —————– Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2024

