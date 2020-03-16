Gelatin Market 2020 Trends, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional and Global Industry Forecast to 2025

Gelatin Market Insights:

The global gelatin market is expected to showcase a strong growth in the forthcoming years, according to Adroit Market Research. The global gelatin market was 434.7 kilo tons in 2018, and is projected to be valued USD 2.39 billion by 2025. Research report offers a detailed insights on global gelatin market entailing insights on its different market segments.

A global gelatin market report encompasses major growth drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and threats for the organization. The report also offers granular analysis of complete segmentation, regional analysis, share, as well as revenue forecasts.

The global gelatin market size is provided based on a detailed analysis of food and pharmaceutical industry as well as enlightens about the rapid product demand in different geographies. Gelatin market 2018 also elucidates about the latest trends and future estimations as well as the key strategies adopted by leading players in the value chain.

The global gelatin market size is projected to be valued USD 2.39 billion by 2025, driven by its increasing deployment in food industry owing to its elastic consistency, the ability to hold water and air and inhibiting sugar crystallization. Gelatin is widely used as a food constituent since it is highly nutritious, easily digested and absorbed. Gelatin is widely used as a base in food industries for the production of jams and jellies, artisanal pastry, ice cream and as a setting for specialty food products. The growth of the functional food industry and rising consumer preference for high-quality food products has been observed as some of the emerging gelatin market trends.

Also, the growth of the pharmaceutical sector has provided massive opportunities for the growth of the global gelatin market size. Gelatin is witnessing increasing application scope as a coating for capsules and some surgical dressings. Gelatine capsules are also witnessing increasing traction since they are most favorable dosage forms for drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) products and food supplements.

Gelatin, originally harvested from the collagen of the animal bones is widely employed among the pharmaceutical sector to manufacture the shell/outer body of the capsules. Other principal raw materials include cattle bones, cattle hides, pork skin, poultry, and fish. Bones accounted for nearly 30% of the revenue share of the global gelatin market in 2017. Gelatin recovered from bones is widely utilized by meat processing companies and used in cans for storing frozen food.

On the basis of application, confectionery application held a valuation exceeding USD 250 million in 2017, growing with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2025. Texture plays a major role in which confectionery finished products are perceived by consumers. Gelatin-based confectionary products melt gently in the mouth since it improves the chewiness (elasticity) of the end product. Also, gelatin acts as a binder and thickener in the multitude of confectionary products. For instance, it is used to coat centers before chocolate or sugar panning takes place. It prevents soil and/or moisture migration from the inner layer and in turn preserving the freshness of the center.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the most lucrative regional market for the collagen and is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Rising disposable incomes, the growth of the end-user industries along with rapid population growth are the key factors escalating the gelatin market growth. Also, growing consumer concern regarding proper healthcare, nutrition, and aesthetics have led to diverting attention towards gelatinous sports drinks and supplements, driving the growth of food and beverage market and in turn supplementing demand for gelatin in this region.

The global gelatin market is highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous players. Some of the key players operating in the gelatin market include Nitta Gelatin Inc., Rousselot S.A.S, PB Gelatins, Capsugel Inc., Norland Products, Sterling Gelatin, Roxlor LLC and Weishardt Group.

