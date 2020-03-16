Personal Care Packaging Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown, Sizing, Future Demands And Regional Forecast By 2025

The growing markets and demand for more eco-friendly packages and product protection have propelled personal care packaging as a viable and cheaper option. Recent innovations have also made these packages eco-friendly and sustainable. Consumer trends call for wide-ranging sizes, ease of application, sustainability, and e-commerce. These trends are changing the market landscape and impacting packaging industry.

The report consists of global personal care packaging market trends such as such as drivers, restraints and opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and value chain analysis are the analytical tools utilized in the published study in order to gain a better understanding of the global personal care packaging market. The global personal care packaging market study provides the market estimates in terms of revenue (USD million), for a total period of 2014 to 2025. The historic market figures have been provided from 2014 to 2017 and forecast figures from 2018 to 2025. The global personal care packaging market 2018 gives a holistic view encompassing production, consumption, import and export for key regions and countries.

The global personal care packaging market size is estimated to reach USD 39.78 billion in 2025 and register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. Rapid economic growth coupled with increased disposable income have led to the growth of personal care packaging market across the globe. Additionally, innovation in packaging technology, increasing awareness about personal health and high demand of cosmetics and beauty products across the world have propelled the growth of personal care packaging market.

Based on the product, the global personal care packaging market is segmented into flexible, rigid plastics, paper, metal and glass. Within these products, the market for flexible personal care packaging products is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors such as sustainability and convenience will drive the rise of the flexible products in the coming years.

On the basis of application, the global personal care packaging market is bifurcated into skin care, hair care, bath & shower, fragrances and others. Among these applications, skin care packaging had the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Skin care products have the highest demand in both developed as well as developing nations owing to the growing awareness of skin care among the consumers. Thus, availability of skin care products in almost every market across the globe will fuel the growth of overall personal care packaging market in the forecast period.

Based on the packaging type, the personal care packaging market is segmented into bottles, cans, cartons, jars, tubes, pouches and others. Within these, pouches are expected to grow with the highest CAGR owing to its gaining demand in developing countries of Africa and South-East Asia. The recent trends suggest that consumers are more inclined towards easy-to-use personal care products and prefer buying pouches during traveling. Hence, the growth of pouches will have a positive impact on the global personal care packaging market in coming years.

Based upon the geography, the personal care packaging market is segmented into five regions- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region held majority of the market in 2017 and is anticipated to have the highest growth rate of 8.1% from the period 2018 to 2025. Rapid advancement in technology and large population are the two key factors that drive the personal care packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in countries of China, Japan and India.

Some of the key players in the global personal care packaging market are WestRock Company, Mondi plc., Albea Group, Crown Holdings, Inc., RPC Group, HCP Packaging, Fusion Packaging, Ampac Holding, HCT Packaging Inc., Aptar Group, Inc. and others.

