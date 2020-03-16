Asphalt Pavers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025

The latest Adroit Market Research study titled “Global Asphalt Pavers Market Outlook 2018-2025”, is a comprehensive analysis of the industry, reflecting a holistic market performance of major segments.A global ‘keyword’ market report encompasses major growth drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and threats for the organization. The report also offers granular analysis of complete segmentation, regional analysis, share, as well as revenue forecasts.

The global asphalt paver market size is estimated to reach up to USD 2.0 billion by 2025 owing to the demand for technologically advance infrastructure in emerging countries. Few asphalt paver machines are dragged by dump truck arranging the asphalt, most of the machines are self-propelled.

The study covers the global asphalt pavers market value for a period ranging between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the actual annual revenue with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global asphalt pavers market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restrains, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The value chain of the global asphalt pavers market has been analyzed in detail covering key stages in the channel.

The global asphalt pavers industry has primarily been driven by demand from the rapidly expanding industrial and infrastructural sectors in the emerging economies globally. The high demand from industrial sector is due to growing expenditure for road maintenance and durability of the construction of roads. This sustained demand is expected to continue during the forecast period between 2018 and 2025 thereby propelling global asphalt pavers market size.

Increasing flow of road traffic over the highways will always be a contributing factor for witnessing a high growth in the asphalt pavers market. The original equipment manufacturers are improving the features provided by the small width pavers by increasing their usability and improving efficiency. The medium sized and large sized asphalt pavers being less cost efficient have multi-fold benefits as it covers large stack of areas and is used mostly on the highway road construction as compared to the small sized asphalt pavers.

Global Asphalt Pavers Market Share, By Application, 2017 (%)

On the basis of application, the highway segment dominated the global asphalt paver market due to increased need for proper pavement of roads with heavy traffic. Followed by the urban roads having comparatively lesser flow of traffic make up for a 31.7% of total share of the market as of 2017. The highway segment conquered the market generating more than 45% of the total global asphalt paver market size. However, emerging countries with new road development initiatives, are expected to make the pavers industry the fastest growing one.

Geographically, North America held the largest market in global asphalt paver market on account of the high demand for infrastructure and road development enhancements in the rapidly emerging economies. The large sized pavers are witnessing a tremendous boom followed by the medium and small sized pavers owing to its increased necessity in the high infrastructural investments and awareness for safety of the roads and its maintenance. Furthermore, rapid industrialization is also expected to propel the market at a considerable rate.

Volvo CE, Caterpillar Inc., Weiler, Zoomlion Company Limited, Dynapac, Bomag GmbH, XCMG Construction Machinery Company Ltd and Sany Heavy Industries Limited., are the leading players present within the global asphalt pavers market.

