3D Scanner Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 | 6.9% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global 3D Scanner market is anticipated to worth USD 4,131 million by 2018, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. The Global 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to technological advancements such as 3D digitization which can offer high resolution and rapid scanning techniques coupled with reduced risks involved in several areas such as modular design & fabrication methods, and high energy densities.

The augmented technological advancements in terms of portability, scanning range, and image quality coupled with growth in demand for the 3D printing market, use of high definition content recording for movies, and historical site preservation by 3D scanners will boost the 3D Scanner market in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the primary factor driving the market growth is increasing the need to collecting large volumes of 3D data for modeling and analysis, rising focus on quality control, and growing awareness about advanced medical treatments. Furthermore, the applications of the 3D scanner in various industries are growing fastly. In the pharmaceutical industry, 3D scanners can be used to model body parts in three-dimensions and also to facilitate multiple wound healing and care and to create breast implants. In the construction industry, the 3D scanner is used to create a scaled 3D structure of a building, and in the architectural industry, to help in preserving and archiving historical monuments from museums will accelerate the growth of 3D Scanner market in the future timeline. Additionally, technological advancements in 3D scanner led to the demand for high precision measurement continuously improve and minimize operational costs will contribute to 3D Scanner market growth during the forecast period.

Global 3D Scanner Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation, Perceptron Inc., Kreon Technology, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH, Shapegrabber, Fuel 3D, Arctec 3D, Capture 3D, Creaform, Inc., Basis Software Inc., Maptek Pty Ltd., True Point Laser Scanning LLC, Next Engine, SHINING 3D, RangeVision, Exact Metrology, Trimet, 3D Scanco, Paracosm, Inc., ZEISS Group and ShapeGrabber, are the key players in manufacturing of 3D Scanner.

The laser scanner type of 3D Scanner market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the 3D Scanner Market segmented into Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, and Structured Light Scanner. Laser Scanner dominates the global 3D Scanner owing to the increasing demand in industrial manufacturing, automotive designing demand due to its high degree of accuracy and real-time visualization features. Structured Light Scanner will boost by its capabilities in the healthcare industry for capturing big size pictures at one time with high accuracy.

Short Range Scanner is anticipated to the leading range type 3D Scanner during the forecast period.

Based on Range type, the 3D Scanner Market segmented into short Range Scanner, Medium-Range Scanner, and Long Range Scanner. Short Range Scanner is expected to lead the market due to low-cost nature and numerous dynamics that are used in body scanning, medical applications, and reverse engineering. Long Range scanner will glow by its demand in defense, aviation, and construction industry, which can scan long-distance objects in a single scan with better accuracy.

Quality Inspection is expected to the dominating segment for providing 3D Scanner services during the forecast period.

Based on application type, the 3D Scanner Market segmented into Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, and Face Body Scanning.

Quality Inspection is projected to the leading segment owing to increase its demand in the aviation and defense industry. Reverse Engineering will influence by its application in automotive, aerospace for re-checking and modify any errors that occurred.

Healthcare is projected to lead the industry to utilize applications of the 3D Scanner during the forecast period.

Based on application type, the 3D Scanner Market segmented into Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Civil & Architecture, Industrial Manufacturing, and Others. Healthcare dominates the global 3D Scanner due to growing 3D scanner application in whole-body scanners such as x-ray, CT, and MRI scanning. Aerospace & Defense will grow by the usage of the 3D scanner for security checkup and inspection.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global 3D Scanner market during the anticipated period.

Based on region, the 3D Scanner market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world 3D Scanner market over the forecast period owing to increasing deployment of 3D laser scanners in manufacturing industries, in the architecture and construction industry and the rise of handheld scanning devices. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period due to immense demand from industrial manufacturing and construction sectors over the forecast period.

