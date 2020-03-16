Optical Film Market to reach a whopping US$ 34.7 billion by 2025, with a significant CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Optical Film Market projected to attain US$ 34.7 billion by 2025, with a significant CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025. Owing to the rising demand for mobile phones and television displays across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the global optical film market over the forecast period.

Optical films with high moisture resistance, heat resistance, and optical durability against the bending and curving of display devices are being developed, particularly for the flexible display market. Increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) by industries, government institutes, academic institutes, offices is influencing the demand for display devices, which in turn is propelling the demand for optical films.

Mounting investments in large infrastructure projects like smart cities, intelligent transportation systems are stimulating the growth of the optical film market. The growing usage in displays like LCD display, strict government policy in packaging, and the rise in environmental concerns are the driver of the optical film market. Growing consumer electronics market in the Asia Pacific, especially in India and China, is driving the global optical film market. Rising trend of digitization in developing markets, growing consumer demand for smart electronic wearable is driving the optical film market.

Polarizing Film type holds the largest market share of the optical film market during the forecast period.

In terms of type, Polarizing Film segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the global optical film market throughout the forecast period. Owing to rising demand for larger panel size, growing penetration of quantum dot displays (QD-LED) for better visibility and development in demand for high quality organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in smartphones. Rise in environmental concerns due to hazards caused by the disposal of electronic products is projected to drive this segment. Moreover, the reflective properties offered by polarizing films are driving the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading region for utilizing the Optical Film market during the forecast period

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the overall optical film market and projected to lead the market due to the positive growth of end-use industries like consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, optical equipment, and lighting. Favorable regulations, availability of workforce, and government initiatives to provide attractive FDI regulations have resulted in a shift of manufacturing bases of major players to regions like China, India, and Vietnam. Continuous technological advancement also pushing the Optical Film market in the region.

Scope of the Report

By Film Type

Polarizing Film

Backlight Unit Film

ITO Film

By Application

Television

Desktop Monitors & Laptops

Smartphones & Tablets

Signage/Large Format display

Automotive Display

