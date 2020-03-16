Automotive Camera Module Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, size 2025

Global automotive camera module market is expected to grow in the forecasted period, in 2018 market size of the automotive camera module was XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.Autonomous vehicles utilize cameras, radars, and lieders to sense the surrounding environment and get a quicker response and prevent collisions. ADAS camera module use different types of cameras that efficiently help in autonomous driving.

Market Dynamics:

The automotive camera module market is significantly concentrated due to the presence of few key vendors and several prominent vendors operating competitively. Vendors in the car backup camera market compete intensely by integrating technological advancements and developing new features to create product differentiation. Automotive camera manufacturers offer wide product portfolio in both active and passive safety systems. Also, camera module systems such as park assist, 360? surround view system, rear view camera system, and backup cameras will gain prominence in the car backup camera market owing to their several advantages

Market Players:

The Automotive Camera Module market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the Automotive Camera Module are AEi Boston, Autoliv, BoschContinental, Ambarella, Kappa optronics, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS, SamvardhanaMotherson Group (SMG), Texas Instrumentsand other.

Market Segmentation:

Automotive Camera Module market is bifurcated based on System, Applicationand geography.Automotive camera modules are used in passenger vehicles to enhance the level of safety offered by these systems. The installation of rear-view camera-based parking system is mandated to avoid accidents, and consequently, driving the growth of the market. On the basis of system the market is classified into driver assistance cameras and support cameras.

The US consists of the major share in the automotive camera module market in the North America. The cars that offer safety equipment are rated by the US NCAP, governed by the US Department of Transportation’s NHTSA. OEMs include ADAS features in their vehicles to achieve higher ratings. These measures increase the adoption of safety assist functions, such as surround view systems and night vision technology. The increasing penetration of ADAS will simultaneously raise the adoption of camera-based technologies in luxury vehicles.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Passenger vehicles

– Commercial vehicles

Market segmented on the basis of system:

– Driver assistance cameras

– support cameras

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

