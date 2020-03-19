Furniture Logistics Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Furniture Logistics is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global Furniture Logistics Market was valued at USD 90,137.0 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,29,875.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2019 to 2026.

This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the market for Furniture Logistics. In addition, it offers extensive data on current trends, technological advances, tools and methods. The research report analyzes the market for Furniture Logistics in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

expeditors international

UPS

DEUTSCHE POST AG

DB SCHENKER

KUEHNE + NAGEL international AG

C.H. Robinson

Agility Logistics

Allcargo Logistics

Ceva Logistics

Damco International A/S

GATI

Imperial Logistics

Hub Group

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Ryder

Schneider Logistics

Sinotrans

Wincanton