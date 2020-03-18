Healthcare Analytics Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Healthcare Analytics is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global Healthcare Analytics Market was valued at USD 10.41 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.17% to reach USD 71.80 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

The research report analyzes the market for Healthcare Analytics in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute

Allscripts Health Solutions

McKesson Corporation

MedeAnalytics

Oracle Corporation

Health Catalyst

SCIO Health Analytics

Verscend Technologies

CitiusTech

Wipro Limited