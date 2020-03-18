Fraud Detection and Prevention Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Fraud Detection and Prevention is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market was valued at USD 14.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 78.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 20.45% from 2017 to 2025.

This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the market for Fraud Detection and Prevention. In addition, it offers extensive data on current trends, technological advances, tools and methods. The research report analyzes the market for Fraud Detection and Prevention in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

Experian Information Solutions

Lexisnexis

Fair Isaac Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ACI Worldwide

SAS Institute

Fiserv

BAE Systems

Nice Systems

DXC Technology (CSC)

Threatmetrix