Care Management Solutions Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

Global Care Management Solutions Market was valued at USD 6.87 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 29.11 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2016 to 2025.

Top key players featured in this report:

Exl Healthcare (Exlservice Holdings) Axispoint Health

Wellcentive

Phytel

(Acquired By IBM Corporation)

Medecision

Zeomega

Trizetto Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

I2I Systems

EPIC Corporation

Healthsmart Holdings

Pegasystems

Harmony Information Systems