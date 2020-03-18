Ambulatory EHR Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Ambulatory EHR is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global ambulatory EHR market was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2025.

This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the market for Ambulatory EHR. In addition, it offers extensive data on current trends, technological advances, tools and methods. The research report analyzes the market for Ambulatory EHR in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Eclinicalworks

Practice Fusion

Emds

Ge Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

Mckesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Athenahealth

Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems

Llc (Subsidiary of Quality Systems)

Amazing Charts