Disaster Recovery as a Service Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for Disaster Recovery as a Service is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global disaster recovery as a service market was valued at USD 1.70 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach 38.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 41.6% from 2017 to 2025.

This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the market for Disaster Recovery as a Service. In addition, it offers extensive data on current trends, technological advances, tools and methods. The research report analyzes the market for Disaster Recovery as a Service in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

Microsoft

IBM

Sunguard

Infrascale

Recovery Point

AWS

Cable and Wireless Communication

Geminare

Iland

Bluelock

NTT Communications