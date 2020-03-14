Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2025

Analysis Report on Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market

A report on global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market.

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Manufacturers

The global Portable Ultrasound Bladder Scanner market segment by manufacturers include

Growing demand for non-invasive, painless procedures such as catheterisation is expected to fuel revenue growth of the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner and hospital sub-segments are estimated to be the most lucrative segments in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market

The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner product type segment and hospital end user segment are the most lucrative segments in the portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in North America region. Hospitals segment dominated the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market in revenue terms in 2015 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Hospitals segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 3.1 over the forecast period. The segment accounted for a market value share close to 70% in 2016 and is projected to account for more than 70% share by 2026 end. The 3D portable ultrasound bladder scanner segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the North America portable ultrasound bladder scanner market, with an attractiveness index of 2.0 during the assessed period.

U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquires shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies

In January 2016, U.S. based C R Bard Inc. acquired shares of Liberator Medical Holdings, a distributor of ostomy supplies, urological catheters and diabetic medical supplies. This acquisition has helped the company enhance its position in the healthcare market in the U.S. Over the past few years, the company has acquired several organisations such as Medicon, Inc., Medafor, Inc., Neomend, Inc., Lutonix, Inc., Medivance, Inc. etc., which has resulted in increased profitability.

Market share of key players

There are five key players operating in the global portable ultrasound bladder scanner market. Of these, Verathon Inc. and Signostics Inc. together account for around 85% of the global market revenues.

