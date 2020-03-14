Polyphthalamide Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2027

The global Polyphthalamide market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Polyphthalamide market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Polyphthalamide market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Polyphthalamide across various industries.

market segmentation – by product type, by end-use industry, and by region. The report starts with the market overview and provides a market definition and analysis about region-wise value chain and pricing, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global polyphthalamide market. The sections that follow include global polyphthalamide market analysis – by product type, end-use industry, and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global polyphthalamide market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities for the product type, end-use industry, and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume (KT) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2016-2024).

Global polyphthalamide market segmentation

By Product Type

Glass Fiber Filled

Carbon Fiber Filled

Mineral Fiber Filled

Unfilled

By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Electricals & Electronics

Industry Equipment

Consumer & Personal Care

Others (Oil & Gas, Packaging etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of market players operating in the global market. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global polyphthalamide market.

Research methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and forecast made for the period 2017–2024. To calculate market size, the report considers the weighted average price of polyphthalamide, based on different product grades such as glass fiber filled, carbon fiber filled, mineral fiber filled, and unfilled, across key geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue as well as volume (KT) of the global polyphthalamide market; for deducing the market size, sales of polyphthalamide compounded with filler material have been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global polyphthalamide market is expected to develop in the future. Critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global polyphthalamide market.

Given the ever-fluctuating nature of the global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the market based on key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate to understand the market predictability and identify the right opportunities across the global polyphthalamide market. We have also analyzed the different segments of the global polyphthalamide market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying key trends governing the global polyphthalamide market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the polyphthalamide market. In addition to this, for assessing the key market segments in terms of growth, market potential, and adoption of polyphthalamide across the concerned regions, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index, which will help the report audiences to identify real market opportunities in the global polyphthalamide market.

Analyst Speak

The adoption of light weight vehicle technology has increased across the globe. Polyphthalamide is the substitute for metal. Metals are heavier and are no more preferred for use in the automotive sector. Globally, polyphthalamide can be seen as a substitute for metal replacement in the automotive sector, which will help reduce the weight of vehicles. Germany is ahead in using polyphthalamide in its automotive sector. As polyphthalamide is high heat resistant, it is used in the manufacturing of housing parts particularly in the Asia Pacific region.

