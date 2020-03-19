RFID in Healthcare Market With Top Companies Statistics Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast to 2026

New Jersey, United States: The market for RFID in Healthcare is analyzed with industry experts in mind to maximize the return on investment by providing clear information that is necessary to make informed business decisions. This research will help both established and new market participants to identify and analyze market needs, market size and competition. It explains the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and the threats to which the main players are exposed.

Global RFID in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12.02 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2018 to 2025.

This research report offers a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the market for RFID in Healthcare. In addition, it offers extensive data on current trends, technological advances, tools and methods. The research report analyzes the market for RFID in Healthcare in detail and precisely in order to gain better insight into the business areas.

Top key players featured in this report:

Brooks Automation

Grifols

Wurth Group

Log Tag

Terso Solutions

Logi Tag

Wave Mark

Mobile Aspects

Hurst Green Plastics

Tagsys RFID Group

Pepperl+Fuchs

Stanley Innerspace

Datelka