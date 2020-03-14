Orthopaedic Prosthetics Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2027

The global Orthopaedic Prosthetics market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Orthopaedic Prosthetics market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Orthopaedic Prosthetics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Orthopaedic Prosthetics market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Orthopaedic Prosthetics market report on the basis of market players

Market Segmentation, by Product Type

Based on product type, the global orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented into upper extremity prosthetics, lower extremity prosthetics, liners, sockets and modular components.Lower extremity prosthetics product type segment is expected to witness relatively higher growth rate in terms of value in the global orthopedic prosthetics market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, by Technology

Based on technology, the global orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented into conventional, electric powered and hybrid orthopedic prosthetics. In terms of revenue share, electric powered orthopedic prosthetics segment dominated the global orthopedic prosthetics market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, registering highest CAGR as compared to other segments.

Market Segmentation, by End User

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, prosthetic clinics, rehabilitation center and others. Currently, prosthetic clinics segment accounts for relatively higher revenue share, followed by hospitals segment in 2017.

Key Regions

The global orthopedic prosthetics market is segmented into seven major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2018-end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Western Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the global orthopedic prosthetics market, registering a CAGR of 5% and 6.7% over the forecast period.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

