Oncology Information System Extracts Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Market: Dynamics

The report provides readers with detailed information regarding the major factors affecting the development of the oncology information system market and what role they are likely to play in the growth of the market in the coming years. The effect of major drivers on the oncology information system market is assessed quantitatively and qualitatively in the report to provide a clear picture of which factors are likely to have a lasting impact on the market. The analysis of the major restraints facing the global oncology information system market will also help readers assess which risks threaten their operations in the market in the coming years and how to overcome or avoid them in the coming years.

The major drivers working for the global oncology information system market are the rising prevalence of cancer across the world and particularly the rising incidence of cancer recurrence among cancer patients, the increasing use of digital tools in the healthcare sector, and the rising government support to cancer research. Nevertheless, the absence of favorable regulatory scenarios for oncology information systems is likely to offset the growth prospects of the oncology information system market in the coming years.

Global Oncology Information System Market: Segmentation

The report analyzes the segmentation of the global oncology information system market in detail to give readers a clear picture of the granular composition of the market. Historical information about the leading segments of the oncology information system is provided in the report in terms of the 2012-2017 growth trajectory of the segments. This provides a solid foundation to reliable predictions regarding the way the segments are likely to evolve over the coming years and how they are likely to contribute to the global oncology information system market.

By service type, the report segments the global oncology information system market into patient information systems, treatment planning systems, consulting services, implementation services, and post-sale and maintenance services. Patient information services are likely to remain the dominant segment of the global oncology information system market in the coming years and are expected to account for close to 34% of the market in 2022.

By end use, the report segments the global oncology information system market into hospitals, oncology clinics, governmental institutions, and research centers. By application, the oncology information system market is segmented into radiation oncology, surgical oncology, and medical oncology.

Geographically, North America is likely to remain the dominant contributor to the global oncology information system market. The region is expected to exhibit a strong 8.6% CAGR over the 2017-2022 forecast period to emerge at a valuation of US$1,411.5 mn by 2022.

Competitive Dynamics

The report devotes a major part to analyzing the competitive dynamics of the global oncology information system market in order to familiarize readers with the workings of the market. Leading oncology information system market players profiled in the report include Accuray Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Flatiron Health Inc., Raysearch Laboratories, Epic Systems Corporation, Verian Medical Systems Inc., and Elekta AB.

Oncology Information System Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Oncology Information System Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Oncology Information System Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

