Octabin Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2027

manufacturers to upgrade their current product offerings with additional features such as free flow base and base discharge which can enhance the convenience of emptying the bulk box in a much controlled manner consequently avoiding the loss of food material during the process of unloading. Another aspect fuelling the sales of octabins in this industry is the availability of octabins with different shapes and sizes based on the food product they ship. This has spurred the adoption of octabins in the food industry, thus pushing its sales to reach a significant value over the coming years.

Use of Customized Octabins is Expected to Rise Nine Years Down the Line

Octabin manufacturers provide standard as well as customized octabins. Based on the type and nature of the product they are used for and the capacity to be transported or stored, manufacturers have introduced octabins of varying specifications. Customized octabins are largely preferred choice of end use industries as they can choose between different octabin options for shipping their products. On the other hand, standard octabins come in one size and are used to transport a particular type of product. Consequently, customized octabins are expected to witness a promising future with a high demand from end users.

APEJ to be the Most Lucrative Region for Octabins?

Octabin manufacturers have been targeting Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region as it holds higher business potential. The packaging industry in APEJ has witnessed a robust growth due to presence of various end use industries in the region. Countries such as India and China are poised to shape the future of octabins in the coming years. Several pharmaceutical companies in India are using octabins for storage and shipping of their products offering high growth potential for octabin manufacturers. Moreover, logistics industry in APEJ region is expected to witness a boom with stabilising economic condition.

Rapid developments have been taking place in Asian countries which has increased the attractiveness of the region especially for the manufacturing sector, as a result pushing the demand for octabins in the coming years. According to research, APEJ octabin market is projected to expand at a higher pace as compared to other regions during the forecast period.

