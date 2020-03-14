Nylon 66 Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Applications, & Manufacturers and Forecasts

In this report, the global Nylon 66 market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grade and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on grade and region.

The report provides a decisive study of the global Nylon 66 market by segmenting it in terms of grade and application. In terms of grade, the market has been divided into fiber grade and resin grade. In terms of application, the Nylon 66 market has been segregated into textile, industrial, carpets, automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods & appliances, packaging, films & coatings, and others (wires & cables, etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Nylon 66 in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of the Nylon 66 market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global Nylon 66 market has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). The market size has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global Nylon 66 market. Key players operating in the Nylon 66 market are BASF SE, UBE INDUSTRIES, Ltd., Ascend Performance Materials, LANXESS, Ensinger, RadiciGroup, Royal DSM, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DowDuPont, EMS-GRIVORY, and CELANESE CORPORATION.

Global Nylon 66 Market, by Grade [Volume (Kilo Tons); Revenue (US$ Mn); 2017–2026]

Fiber Grade

Resin Grade

Global Nylon 66 Market, by Application [Volume (Kilo Tons); Revenue (US$ Mn); 2017–2026]

Textiles

Industrial/Machinery

Carpets

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Films & Coatings

Others (Wires & Cables, etc.)

Global Nylon 66 Market, by Region [Volume (Kilo Tons); Revenue (US$ Mn); 2017–2026]

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



